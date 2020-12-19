Recap 2020: Here Are The Top 10 Bollywood Singers Of 2020 That Made You Groove

The year 2020 proved to be a rollercoaster ride and is now coming to an end. Bollywood singers made sure to entertain the audience. From Honey Singh to Arijit Singh, fans saw a variety of singers deliver massive hits. Here is the list of top singers of 2020 on the basis of YouTube views.

Top Singers of 2020 (Bollywood)

Badshah

This year, Badshah topped the chart with his song "Genda Phool" featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. The song received 680 million views on YouTube. He even released his next album The Power of Dreams of A Kid, followed by a single 'Awaara' featuring Reet Talwar.

Tanishk Bagchi

Tanishk Bagchi collaborated with different artists to recreate old songs in 2020. Apart from this, he even composed songs for movies like Jai Mummy Di, Street Dancer 3, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, Baaghi 3, Angrezi Medium, Laxmii, Durgavati and upcoming movie Coolie No. 1. His composition from Street Dancer 3, "Illegal Weapon 2.0", became a chartbuster with 350 million views on YouTube.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakar took over the year 2020 with her back to back releases. In the second half of the year, she surprised her fans by announcing her marriage with Rohanpreet Singh. She gave her voice for Street Dancer 3's song "Garmi" and "Lamborgini" from Jai Mummy Di. Apart from this, she released a song before her marriage that went viral, "Nehu Da Viah," which received 83 million views on YouTube. Her most played song on YouTube is "Taaron Ke Shehar", with 280 million views.

Tulsi Kumar

Tulsi Kumar had a decent year where she released songs for movies as well as singles. She sang "Dus Bahane 2.0" for Baaghi 3 and "Lagdi Lahore" for Street Dancer 3. Apart from this, she released a single "Tanhaai." Her song with Guru Randhawa received 247 million views on YouTube.

Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa had quite a year. He collaborated with international singer Jay Sean for "Surma Surma." He released 5 singles out of which "Nach Meri Rani" featuring Nora Fatehi received 230 million views on YouTube. He even sang for Chhalaang and Street Dancer 3.

Honey Singh

Rapper Honey Singh made a comeback with his 5 singles and 2 movie songs. His singles include "LOCA", "Moscow Mashuka", "First Kiss", "Billo Tu Agg Ae" and "Saiyaan". He even gave his voice for the movie Chhalaang and Mumbai Saga. His song "First Kiss" and "Care Ni Karda" went viral.

A. R. Rahman

A. R. Rahman took over the year with his album from the movie, Dil Bechara. The title track received over 100 million views on YouTube. Apart from this, the singer-composer released few songs from his movie 99 songs.

Shreya Ghosal

Shreya Ghosal had a fruitful year wherein she lent her voice to around 8 movies. The movies are Bhangra Paa Le, Tanhaji, Happy Hardy and Heer, Shikara, Babloo Bachelor, Dil Bechara, Shakuntala Devi and Sadak 2. The song from Tanhaji, "Maay Bhavani", received 63 million views on YouTube.

Jubin Nautiyal

Jubin Nautiyal released few songs in 2020. He was the most played artist on Spotify. This year, he released "Bezuban Kab Se", "Sukhriya", "Taaron Ke Sheher", "Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra" and "Phir Chala." His song from Street Dancer 3 received 42 million views.

Arijit Singh

The evergreen playback singer, Arijit Singh and his soulful voice stood out in 2020. This year, Arijit released 10 songs out of which "Shayad" and "Haan Main Galat" from Love Aaj Kal were chartbusters. Other songs include the title track of the movie, Chhapaak, 'Chal Ghar Chalein' from Malang and also "Azaadi Ke Liye" and "Mere Watan" from The Forgotten Army. Arijit also announced his new venture, Oriyon Music for non-film music. Apart from this, the title song of Kalank turned out to be the most played song on social media

From Tanishk Bagchi's songs to Guru Randhawa, these were the top songs of 2020 as well as the top singer of the year.

