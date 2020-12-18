Recap 2020: Schitt’s Creek To Supernatural; 10 Fan Favourite Shows That Bid Adieu In 2020

Numerous shows which had been running from the past few years have come to an end in 2020. From Supernatural, 13 Reasons Why, to Arrow, many of them have started to conclude before 2020 finishes. So, we have compiled a list of ten shows that have or are going to bid adieu in 2020 that you must check out right away:

Shows that ended in 2020

13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why is a dark teen drama, which explores depression, anxiety, and bullying. After the success of its first season, the makers renewed it for the second, which garnered a mixed response. It has received 7.6 ratings on IMDb. However, the third and fourth ones opened to negative reviews. Its final season debuted in June 2020 on Netflix.

Schitt’s Creek

Set in the backdrop of a small town, the show garnered a lot of attention amid the COVID-19 lockdown. As per Yahoo News, makers decided to end the series. But it is available on Netflix for the audience to stream, who will rejoice life with the Rose family. It has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb.

Supernatural

After running successfully for 15 seasons, Supernatural has finally come to an end. It showcases the journey of two brothers, Sam and Dean, as they seek adventure in their thrilling journey. The haunting series concluded in November 2020. It is rated 8.4 on IMDb.

Arrow

The superhero series ran for eight seasons from 2012. Revolving around the life of a millionaire playboy Oliver, he takes the personality of Arrow to save the world from crimes. With a rating of 7.5 on IMDb, it concluded in January 2020.

Blindspot

Blindspot, a crime drama series, ran for five seasons from 2015 to 2020, airing 100 episodes. It tells the story of a woman, whom the FBI finds in a bag. She cannot recollect memories of her past, taking her to a journey for finding her identity. It has got 7.4 ratings on IMDb.

BoJack Horseman

BoJack Horseman is an adult animated series, depicting the life of a humanoid horse. It ran for six seasons between 2014 and 2020 garnering 8.7 ratings on IMDb. It received massive acclaim for its take on several complex themes such as depression and addiction. It also received various awards, accolades and nominations. BoJack Horseman won Critics’ Choice Television Awards for Best Animated Series, multiple Writers Guild of America Awards, and Annie Awards. Additionally, it garnered nods for three Primetime Emmy Awards.

Brockmire

This comedy series marked its premiere in April 2017, running for four seasons. The makers had earlier confirmed to conclude it in the fourth season, which aired in 2020. It received critical acclaim for the storyline and the acting by Hank Azaria. Additionally, it received 8 out of 10 on IMDb.



Alexa & Katie

Featuring Paris Berelc and Isabel May in the lead roles as Alexa and Katie, the series debuted in 2018. It revolves around the life of a high school-going girl, suffering from cancer. It ran for three seasons before concluding in June 2020 with 7.4 on IMDb.

One Day at a Time

One Day at a Time or ODAAT is an adaptation of a television series of the same name. With nine seasons, it revolves around a divorced woman trying to create a balance between her career and daughters. The sitcom garnered numerous accolades, including a nod from Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. It has a rating of 8.2 on IMDb.

Also read: Tom Felton Opts For A New Look For Netflix's 'A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting'

Also read: 'The Take' On Netflix Streaming Without Subtitles Leaves Netizens Confused

The 100

The 100 is an adaptation of Kass Morgan’s novel series of the same name. The science-fiction drama marked its premiere in March 2016 and ran successfully for seven seasons before concluding in 2020. The post-apocalyptic series received 7.6 on IMDb.

Also read: Kim Kardashian Breaks Quarantine For The First Time; Says 'it Was Nice But Scary'

Also read: David Schwimmer Reveals Plans To Shoot FRIENDS' Reunion In Quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.