Ritviz Collaborates With Homegrown Indian App To Release Short Original Songs; Read On

Ritviz, a well-known artist and musician, recently introduced a very unique concept as he collaborated with homegrown Indian app. He released the world’s first short music album. The album consisted of five 30 seconds short music tracks and are exclusively available on MOJ for the creators on the platform. Read on to know more.

Ritviz released the world’s first short music album. The theme of the songs is young, playful and energetic, keeping in mind the target audience present on the app. Ritviz has also showcased his strength in creating fusion music with these tracks.

Ritviz quipped about his experience saying, “When the team of MOJ, reached out to me with the concept, I was instantly hooked. This entire idea is so fresh and this is the first time in the world that anybody has come up with such content, so I am sure the audience will like it. The tracks also are very non-conventional and are different types of fusion, so the users and audience will definitely resonate them with me”.

About Ritviz

Ritviz is a music sensation who took the internet by storm. He has been creating music for over five years. Ritviz’s songs include Udd Gaye, Liggi, Jeet and Sage. Each of the songs has clocked over 20 million views making him the internet music sensation. The musician was part of a mini-series that documented life in the lockdown. Ritviz has a subscribers list of around 1.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. On the work front, Ritviz is currently working on a new collaboration album with Seedhe Maut. He will also be releasing a new track with Nucleya.

About Ritviz's song Udd Gaye

The EDM music producer’s song Udd Gaye became a big hit among the audience. According to Redbull, Udyan Sagar popularly known as Nucleya was so taken away by the song that he personally offered to master the song before it released. As reported, the song started with a melody that didn’t work out into a full song it was originally meant to be.

