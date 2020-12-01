BitLife KPop Challenge: How To Complete The KPop Challenge In BitLife?

CandyWriter has released another big challenge for fans in its popular simulator game, BitLife. Completing these challenges allows players an opportunity to earn special badges and a bunch of other rewards. The latest challenge in the game is live right now and it requires players to become a K-Pop star. While it might sound intriguing, it obviously requires you to fulfill a number of requirements. So, let us quickly show you how to become a KPop artist in BitLife and complete the latest challenge.

BitLife KPop challenge

Here's a list of all the requirements that players are required to fulfill to complete the BitLife KPop challenge:

Be born in Korea Become a K-Pop artist Get a million subscribers on YouTube Achieve 100% fame Have a son named Wonho

As you begin the challenge, you simply need to start your life in South Korea and make sure that you are born in the country. The next step is to become a K-Pop star which essentially requires you to become a musician. You can look for new jobs through the special careers section. Make sure that you advance in this career and upgrade your talent during this time.

For the next step, you need to create a new YouTube account by accessing the Social Media tab. Now, start posting regular videos and wait for one of the videos to start trending on the platform. Your subscriber count will start going up in no time. The more videos you post, the easier it will be to gain more subscribers and become popular.

You can also choose to buy subscribers from the YouTube menu which will help expedite the process. Your subscriber count will also help you with your next step which requires you to achieve 100% fame.

Lastly, you need to get a son named Wonho which requires you to get married. Once you get married, you will need to have a child together and name your son "Wonho". However, you will obviously need to have a son in order to name give him the name and complete the challenge.

Image credits: Apple App Store