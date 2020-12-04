Red Velvet's Irene Breaks Silence After Controversy; Gives Subtle Response

Irene is one of the members of the popular South Korean musical band Red Velvet and is popular among fans and followers. The singer had recently gotten into a controversy that involved her verbally abusing a stylist during a photoshoot. The scandal surfaced recently and eventually gained momentum, which resulted in pressure on Red Velvet from fans to let go of Irene for such behaviour. There is now a recent post on Yeri’s Instagram which looks like a subtle response from the band; have a look.

Irene gives a subtle response on Yeri’s Instagram

After Irene’s behaviour with the stylist first cameto light, there were also many other names with whom the Red Velvet band had supposedly worked in the past, who decided to speak up. They talked about their own individual experiences in which the singer had misbehaved with them as well. There was pressure that was built upon Red Velvet to let go of Irene, with the singer herself remaining silent on the issue. Irene has now given a rather subtle response in Yeri’s Instagram post.

The singer posed with other members of the band including Yeri herself, Joy and Seulgi in the Instagram post that appeared to be a photoshoot, which can be interpreted as a response to the rumours of Irene being asked to quit the band. CEO Lee Sung Soo of SM Entertainment had announced the returning of Red Velvet and even opened up about the controversy to Soompi. Lee said that sincere apologies had been made to the individuals affected.

Red Velvet’s songs are very popular among the Korean audiences and the band has gained popularity over the years. Happiness is one of the band’s most popular songs. Red Velvet first made its debut in the year 2014 on Musical Bank. The band has achieved a lot of commercial success in the last few years and has had several tours performing in front of their fans and followers.

