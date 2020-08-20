 Red Velvet's Joy's ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ T-shirt Sparks Online Debate

Girl group Red Velvet’s member Joy was caught in a stir of controversies after she posted a picture of her wearing a text T-shirt. The T-shirt that she was wearing had the words, “We Should All Be Feminists” written it. According to fan comments and reactions, some of the male fanbases of Red Velvet was furious over her wearing a T-shirt that supported feminism.

Also Read | 'Glee' Actor Becca Tobin Gets A New House In L.A. With The Help Of Josh Flagg

Red Velvet's Joy's t-shirt sparks online controversy

In the pictures, Red Velvet's Joy was wearing a pantsuit with grey and black stripes paired with a white text T. The K-pop idol shared several pictures in the look. In one such picture, which is a close-up of the idol, the partial test on the T-shirt can be seen.

According to reports in All K-pop media portal, the pictures were clicked before Joy and Seulgi were chosen as ambassadors for the 'Blue Sky For All' day. The event is going to take place on September 7, 2020. According to the same report, the event is to promote clean air and pollution-free air in the country. The two aforementioned idols will be the face of the campaign which is supposed to have lasting effects on the young population which forms the fan base of Red Velvet.

Also Read | 'Vincenzo' Drama Makers Confirm 2PM's Taecyeon As Villain Alongside Song Joong Ki As Lead

Fans react to Red Velvet's Joy's t-shirt

Coming back to Joy's t-shirt, several fans resorted to social media accounts to call her ‘selfish’ for propagating her opinion which could possibly ‘harm the group’. Some fans spoke in favour of the K-idol. While the argument was between fans of Red Velvet who were pro-feminism and anti-feminism, some fans wrote that they respected her ‘opinions’ in all ways. Some fans speculated that Joy's t-shirt could have been sponsored content.

Some fans were quick to support the idol. Here is what they shared in favour of the look-

nothing brings me more joy than watching men break down over red velvet having feminist thoughts https://t.co/ceFi34bywv — maggie 💙 (@abseulution) August 19, 2020

korean men getting angry that joy wore a feminist shirt and saying that rv is gonna lose fans but not realizing that most of red velvet's fanbase are females 😭 — Ye ACTRESS JISOO (@crunchy_gowon) August 19, 2020

fan boys of red velvet’s joy criticizes her for wearing a feminist tshirt. men irritate me. pic.twitter.com/1U6lU1fYRZ — 봄꽃슙꾹⁷ (@flowerguukgi) August 20, 2020

It says so much about patriarchy that there are men in Korea more concerned over Joy wearing a feminist tshirt than they are about systemic violence and horrific abuse against women in society. Support for human rights should not be controversial. "We should all be feminists". 💚 — JOY 조이 Updates 💚 (@joysooyoungpics) August 20, 2020

This was not the first instance when Red Velvet's members sported a pro-feminist item-

annual red velvet men cleaning



2018 - irene reads a feminist book

2019 - joy likes an ig post about feminism

2020 - joy wears a shirt that says “we should all be feminists” — WENDY IS BACK ミ★🧊 (@reneseulgi) August 19, 2020

On the other hand, Joy's T-shirt with ‘We should all be Feminist’ text is available on the Dior website for a whopping 860 USD. Check out the T-shirt and its price below-

Also Read | Red Velvet's Joy's Diamond Necklace 'more Expensive Than A Two Storey House', Say Fans

Also Read | Park Seo Joon & IU’s Film ‘Dream’ To Have Kang Ha Neul In Cameo Appearance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.