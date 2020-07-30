'Vincenzo' Drama Makers Confirm 2PM's Taecyeon As Villain Alongside Song Joong Ki As Lead

Vincenzo drama has not started production yet but manages to make it to the headlines due to its casting. The makers recently revealed that the drama might star Descendants of the Sun and Arthdal Chronicles actor Song Joong Ki. Now recent revelations suggest that K-idol turned actor Taecyeon will be essaying the role of the antagonist in the mafia, thriller drama.

Also Read | Red Velvet's Joy's Diamond Necklace 'more Expensive Than A Two Storey House', Say Fans

Vincenzo to have 2PM's Taecyeon

Vincenzo is yet to announce the final cast and characters, however, 2PM’s Taecyeon has confirmed his role. This year, in early July, the script and drama offer was sent to Song Joong Ki and the actor is positively considering the role. In the drama, he will be essaying the role of Vincenzo Cassano. He was born in Korea and adopted to Italy in his childhood days. In Italy, he becomes a lawyer and also a mafia consigliere. He has to later flee to Korea under the name Park Jo Hyung as his mafia link poses a threat to his life. In Korea, Park Jo Hyung comes across Hong Cha Young, who is a lawyer by profession.

Also Read | 'It’s Okay To Not Be Okay's' Cast Kim Soo Hyun Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se In Latest Family Pics

An offer has been made to Jeon Yeo Bin to essay the role of Cha Young. Yeo Bin is reviewing the role and considering it positively, as per reports. As per reports, Kim Hee-Won, who is credited with the direction of Money Flower, will also be directing the drama, Vincenzo. Park Jae Bum who has written The Fiery Priest Fame has also written the drama.

Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin will be positively looking at the drama offer, but an official confirmation is awaited by the two. However, 2PM’s Taecyeon has confirmed his role. The former rapper, with 2PM, will soon be essaying the role of a charming yet cunning villain in Vincenzo. The news was confirmed by the actor’s agency 51K. 2PM’s Taecyeon has essayed many roles as the lead, however, it is his first-ever instance of essaying the antagonist in a drama.

Also Read | Jungkook's 10000 Hours Cover Amuses Dan+Shay, Duo Says 'would Love To Collab'

In the drama, the 31-year-old actor will be seen in the shoes of Jang Jun Woo, who is the CEO of Wooseong Pharmaceuticals and also has a relationship with the underworld. He is a drug-lord with an aim to establish the free flow of substance in South Korea. The drama is yet to go on floors and still under pre-production stage.

Also Read | Song Joong Ki May Return To Small Screen, Fans Already Address Him As ‘Vincenzo’

Promo Image credits: HISTORY D&C and Taecyeon Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.