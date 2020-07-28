Red Velvet's Joy's Diamond Necklace 'more Expensive Than A Two Storey House', Say Fans

Red Velvet’s member Park So Young, popularly known as Joy, stirred up some Twitter reactions after the alleged price of her neckpiece was shared by a fan. The K-pop idol wore the diamond neckpiece for one of her events and fans were quick to notice the shiny bedazzlement around the idol’s neck.

Also Read | Who Is BTS' RM? Check Out If He Is Single And Other Details About The K-pop Singer

Red Velvet's Joy's neckpiece stunned many

As per fans, the price of the neckpiece is enough to buy a house in the suburbs. One of the fans even found out the price of the earrings and that was another surprise for the fans. Apparently, the price of the earrings was equal to the price of a car. Some fans gave witty reactions to the astounding amount of the set that Joy wore.

Here is the price point of the neckpiece-

Also Read | Red Velvet's 'Naughty' Is A Candy-coated Dark Song Infused With Glamour; Watch

Red Velvet's Joy or Park Soo-young's neckpiece drew some witty reactions-

Our Joy be carrying a whole bank on her neck — lily &👾 (@il_capuccino) July 25, 2020

she has the price of a nice suburb house around her neck — line⁷𖧵♡☽, she/her (@mopipiiii) July 25, 2020

time to rob — ⁷ (@ktaehvante) July 27, 2020

Her necklace is more expensive than a two story house — Hannah BLM 👑 FEVER⧖ 𖧵 ᵛ (@3rd3yeZ) July 26, 2020

The news said only Irene use the most expensive diamond necklace to all korean celebs at kbs 2019 music festival and the necklace cost 270million KRW.and what about joy she wear the necklace worth 450million KRW.😱😱😱 OMG... super expensive 😱😱😱 — jeralyn 쀼⚘🐟🍏💚💐❤ (@MWjeralyn) July 25, 2020

Red Velvet‘s Joy donned the look for the 26th Dream Concert long with a fun high and low outfit for the occasion. She wore a black body-hugging dress with a long front trail. She paired the look with the shiny diamond neckpiece and earrings. Opting for a dewy make-up, Joy donned her long luscious hair with curls and looked scintillating in the look.

Take a look at Red Velvet's Joy's attire

Also Read | Red Velvet's Seulgi Accidentally Flips Off The Audience Mid-performance; Watch Video

As per reports and fan claims, the neckpiece that Joy wore was a Spinner Necklace by the high-end brand TASAKI. TASAKI is a Japanese brand specializing in luxury silver, diamond and platinum jewellery. Red Velvet’s Joy was last seen in the drama Tempted in the lead role.

She essayed the role of Eun Tae Hee in the drama. She was also seen in the 2017 drama The Liar and His Lover. Joy has done the variety show We Got Married with BTOB’s Yook Sungjae. Apart from solo acts, she has also been part of several activities with her group. The group's last release was Psycho which is popular among the fans of the girl group.

Here are some more pictures of Red Velvet's Joy

Also Read | Red Velvet's Monster MV By Irene And Seulgi Delayed, Fans Express Outrage On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.