Park Seo Joon & IU’s Film ‘Dream’ To Have Kang Ha Neul In Cameo Appearance

Kang Ha Neul, Park Seo Joon and IU will be sharing screen space in the film Dream. Ha Neul has worked with Park and IU on separate projects, but with Dream it will be the first time ever that the three will share screen space together. Kang Ha Neul’s agency TH Company confirmed to Korean news publication Soompi, that the actor will guest star in the film.

Park Seo Joon & IU’s film ‘Dream’ to have Kang Ha Neul’s guest appearance

Kang Ha Neul has reportedly worked with Dream’s cast members. He starred alongside IU in Scarlet Heart: Goryeo, followed by 2015 film Twenty which was directed by Dream’s director and finally Midnight Runners with Park Seo Joon. The actor has worked with most of the main cast. Kang Ha Neul was happy to do the cameo, as per reports in Soompi.

The film Dream is about a group of inexperienced football players who aim at winning the Homeless World Cup. Park Seo Joon is essaying the role of the coach of the team that is Yoon Hong-Dae, a former football player with an abrupt past. He will lead the team from nothing to a possible victory.

Park Seo Joon and IU will be seen in the film Dream which is a working title of the film.The film is helmed by director Lee Byeong-Hun who has many similar films under his credits. The tentative release date of the film is in mid-2021 and the drama is yet to finish the production process. As per the production house statements, the film will be distributed by Megabox Plus M.

Midnight Runners cast and story

Park Seo Joon and Kang Ha Neul, on the other hand, have starred together in the film Midnight Runners. The action-comedy released back in 2017 and was an instant hit. The film is about two national police cadets who witness an abduction but have no proof to file a formal complaint. Thus the two take it on themselves to investigate the abduction. However, they find out that the kidnapping is linked to a racket of illegal businesses. The film was directed by Jason Kim.

Promo Image Credits: Park Seo Joon, IU and Kang Ha Neul’s Instagram

