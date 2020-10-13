Woman Swings Pan While Cooking Noodles As She Dances To Gangnam Style; Netizens Are Amused

A video featuring a woman with her terrifying dance moves while she is cooking noodles in an Asian Market has left netizens baffled. The woman can be seen carrying a hot steaming pan of noodles while she twirls, dancing to the pop song ‘Gangnam Style’. Uploaded on twitter account, “@Hinder_Surprise”, the uploader has given the video an extremely hilarious caption that says, “Me making supernoodles after coming home at 4am hammered”.

New cooking style

The 51 seconds short video begins with the woman cooking noodles on a portable stove. As the video progresses, we see the woman picking up the pan and swinging it around her head. We can see the massive flames coming through the stove, however, the girl seems to be completely unaffected by it as she continues to twist and twirl, holding the massive pan with noodles in it. We can see a crowd gathered around her.

Me making supernoodles after coming home at 4am hammered pic.twitter.com/tph250JDiI — Sarah with a H (@Hinder_Surprise) October 9, 2020

Uploaded on October 10, the video has managed to gather 9 million views with 329.5K likes. Stunned by the woman's talent, netizens bombarded the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "Is the spinning around supposed to be about 'stirring' the noodles? If so, wouldn't centrifugal force just keep them glued down to one spot in a hot mass inside the wok??".

How does one “practice” this? 🤔 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 11, 2020

But for the love of God what happened to the food? Is it eaten or does it end up on the ground? Or in someone’s face??? — SamInspired (@SamInspired) October 10, 2020

It’s the talent for me — 🌷🦢•𝔁𝓸𝓬𝓱𝓲𝓹𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓲•🦢🌷 (@BuddhaJahreem) October 10, 2020

me cooking for my roommates https://t.co/QjsRJlkTWL — carlos :-) (@csantacruuuuz) October 13, 2020

