Taylor Swift's Best Rehearsal Pictures From The Reputation Tour With Shawn Mendes & Others

Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour was her fifth concert tour and the first all-stadium tour by the artist. It was in support of her sixth studio album, Reputation which was out in 2017. According to reports, the tour began on May 8, 2018, and ended on November 21, 2018.

It consisted of 53 concerts in all and became Taylor Swift’s most successful tour till date with more than 2 million attendees and gross revenue of $345.7 million, as per reports. There were several celeb appearances on the tour. Check out some of the best rehearsal pictures from the tour.

Also Read | Taylor Swift's Best Surprise Guests On The 'Reputation Stadium Tour'

Taylor Swift’s rehearsal pictures from Reputation tour

Taylor Swift has more than 128 million followers on her social media handle on Instagram. She uploaded several 'behind the rehearsals' pictures on the platform. In the picture below, Swift is seen with the Sugarland duo who surprised the Dallas Crowd with their first live performance of Baba.

Camila Cabello and Charli XCX accompanied Taylor Swift at a few rehearsals during her Reputation tour. The trio was seen in various photos together. The attendees also loved to see them together on one stage, as per reports.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Stunned Her Fans In These Outfits During The Reputation Tour; See Pics

Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams performed together at Wembley Stadium. William sang his popular song Angels. Swift mentioned that it was unreal for her with their rehearsal pictures.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Has Set Some Major #hairgoals With These Red Carpet Hairdos, See Pics

Bryan Adams and Taylor Swift had a secret rehearsal before their performance. Adams surprised the audience with his appearance in Toronto. Taylor Swift and Bryan Adams sang the famous song Summer of 69.

Also Read | Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Fan Interactions, Including 1989 Secret Sessions

Taylor Swift was seen with popular singer Shawn Mendes. He surprised the audience at Rose Bowl. Swift uploaded their picture before the performance in which Mendes is seen wearing a grey sweatshirt.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.