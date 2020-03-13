Justin Bieber Sparks Rumours Of Another Documentary After 'Seasons'; Read

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has sparked rumours of another documentary series. Recently, as per reports the singer was spotted roaming in Los Angeles. He was accompanied by a videographer which has led the rise of speculation that he might be creating a follow-up series after Seasons.

Seasons was Justin Bieber’s YouTube documentary series that revolved around the ups and downs of the singer’s life. Now after being spotted with a videographer, fans are thinking that there will be a follow-up series coming out soon. As per reports, he sported a plain black t-shirt which was paired with a denim zip-up jacket.

The singer opted for white baggy trousers and matching sneakers. The I Don't Care singer accessorised his look with a dark cap and carried a blue cap in his hand. While roaming in Los Angeles, Justin Bieber was reportedly spotted carrying a bunch of magazines including Billie Eilish’s Vogue cover.

He was also reportedly seen hugging the videographer while filming which proved his closeness towards him.

Justin Bieber’s Seasons broke all records of the streaming sites. It was in January that the singer revealed he was suffering from Lyme Disease on social media. Taking to Instagram, he also announced that his ups and downs with the disease will be shown in a form of YouTube documentary.

The series started premiering from January 27, 2020. The 10th and the last episode of the series was released by the singer on February 25, 2020.

Throughout the series, Justin Bieber was seen opening up about his mental health, struggles and his marriage. The last episode features celebs like DJ Khaled, Usher, Big Sean and Billie Eilish talking about Justin Bieber. Now fans are waiting for him to officially confirm whether a follow-up series will be made or not.

