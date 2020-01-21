Rihanna is one of the international stars who is loved all across the world. Her songs become international anthems and her fans love to groove on the beats of her soothing voice. Rihanna currently has a huge fan following and has around 77.7 million followers on her official Instagram handle.

Rihanna's Instagram profile shows that she can pull any attire effortlessly. Here is how Rihanna sets the temperature soaring in these sensual photo-shoots. Read ahead to know more-

Rihanna sets the temperature soaring with her sensual photo-shoots

Rihanna is seen posing in shimmery blood-red colour lingerie. She has also worn red stalking and red stilettoes at the bottom. She has accessorised with minimal jewellery and has donned bright and dramatic makeup.

Rihanna posed in a black colour lingerie set. She wore black stalking under the lingerie set, that said Savage x Fenty, which is a recently launched brand of her own. Rihanna tied her hair in a messy bun and wore minimal jewellery. She wore black stilettoes and posed like a boss.

Rihanna wore a lemon-yellow colour, floral, two-piece night-suite. She wore minimal jewellery. Rihanna left her wavy hair open and pinned them up from the front, giving them a Barbie-doll look. She painted her nails the fluorescent yellow colour, to give them a bold look.

Rihanna has donned a light pink colour lingerie set. She has worn red velvet gloves, till the elbows. She has also worn a hair-band, that is giving her look a new feel altogether. She has completed her look by leaving her wavy hair open and applying minimal makeup.

