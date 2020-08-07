Rihanna Shares Her Night Time Beauty Routine Along With Some Skin Care Tips; Read

Following the launch of her much-awaited Fenty Skin product line, for the September issue of Harper's Bazaar, Rihanna took fans behind the scenes to look at her new night skincare routine. For the digital series of the magazine, "Go To Bed With Me," the Grammy winner has been walking viewers through how she uses her three newly released items to switch from a make-up face to clean, bare skin.

RiRi's best skincare tips and tricks include hydration, drinking water, using the What It Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray, and a healthy diet. The singer also went on to praise her Barbados roots and the exotic fruits of the island that she has put into her product line as ingredients, including her personal favourite the Barbados cherry, which she calls the "Bajan cherry."

Rihanna also revealed that she travels a lot and due to that her skin gets dry on the plane and she also needs it to stay hydrated, so she uses the Fenty Beauty hydrating mist. She said that it is a makeup refreshing mist, and it also doubles as a hydrating mist. Rihanna added that she tries to implement a lot of those ingredients into her skincare line as well. She revealed noting the Vitamin C-packed Barbados cherry that can be found in her "Fat Water" pore-refining toner serum.

Rihanna went on to clarify the connection between skin, environment and sustenance. She said she sticks with hydration but also a healthy diet and people from most exotic islands with access to the best ingredients and stuff like that have clear skin. She added that their skin is beautiful due to the best environment and climate and humidity.

Rihanna’s three-step skincare routine

Step 1:

To remove her makeup Rihanna used the line's two-in-one cleanser and makeup remover, applying it directly to her dry face, massaging to remove the makeup before rinsing. She said that her skin feels supple and really soft because the Total Cleanser adds nutrients right back into the skin.

Step 2:

For step two she went on to using a tonner. a tonner that refines pores and can add other nutrients. She said that the “Fat Water” toner is one of her favourite products from Fenty Skin. She also showed fans how the products thick nature and ability to be applied directly to the skin.

Step 3:

A product that she is really proud of because she comes from the islands and she grew up around coral reefs, it is called the Fenty Skin Moisturizer and it also has an added sunscreen SPF 30. It's a 2-in-1 moisturizer.

