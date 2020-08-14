How To Wear A Face Mask: Take Cues From Sarah Jessica Parker On Scarf Face Mask Fashion

Sarah Jessica Parker is making a fashion statement by dropping fashionable cues on how to wear a face mask amid the pandemic. The actor has been donning several trendy facemasks while running errands to even working in her own shoe store. Sarah has created different looks by donning scarfs as face masks.

To take cues to dress right and pair a cute bandana to wrap around your face, Sarah Jessica Parker can be an ultimate inspiration. From donning basic brown scarf masks to colourful bandanas, the actor has been doing it all. Some other celebrities like Olivia Palermo and Sienna Miller are also spotted following the same trend.

Talking about face masks or rather scarf masks, a bandana can be used as a perfect accessory to amp up your look. Basics like denim and a graphic t-shirt can be balanced with a brown scarf or a pop of colour can be added to the outfit with a colourful floral scarf. Sarah Jessica Parker has been giving major scarf masks inspiration by donning different kinds of scarfs with maxi dresses, casual outfits and even with a floral mini dress.

In the recent past, the Sex and the city actor was spotted donning a long black maxi dress and to keep a balanced look, she opted for a black scarf wrapped around her face. While people are still adjusting to the new normal of wearing face masks, celebrities are creating a trend by making face masks a fashion accessory. Sienna Miller added a pop of colour with a yellow scarf mask as she wore a basic outfit pairing white coloured tone outfits.

Olivia Palermo's scarfdrobe

Olivia Palermo took the face mask fashion to the next level by donning a multicoloured scarf mask with a basic white and black outfit. She is also spotted showing off her scarfdrobe with shirt dresses, pantsuits and co-ord sets. Olivia Palermo is totally acing at the face mask fashion with scarves of different prints and colours. Take a look at Olivia Palermo's scarfdrobe. Other celebrities acing at the face mask fashion are Nancy Pelosi and Annabelle Wallis.

