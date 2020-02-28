Rihanna Represents Sunshine & Happiness In These Yellow Outfits, See Pics

Rihanna is one of the most popular music artists across the globe. Her last album Nothing Is Promised released in 2016 and recently the singer also teased a glimpse of her upcoming album. She shared an Instagram story where she was seen working on her new album.

The Diamond singer is also known for her sense of style and fashion and she is quite active on social media, posting pictures of her photoshoots. Take a look at some of her outfits in yellow.

Rihanna in yellow outfits

Rihanna is wearing a yellow gown with a fur jacket of the same colour. She has cut her hair short and dyed her hair dark brown for the look. To complete her overall look, she has applied makeup. Take a look at her attire.

The singer has donned a yellow mini dress. To complete her look, she wore white colour shades and loop earrings. She has also tied her hair and fringes covering her forehead. Fans complimented her look and commented heart emojis on the Instagram post. Take a look ar her stunning outfit.

The Work singer opted for a yellow top and a princess skirt. The top is knotted at the end. She has also tied a ponytail and applied makeup that complements her overall look. She also donned silver colour heels and white colour loop earrings. Take a look at Rihanna's yellow attire.

