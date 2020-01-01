Rihanna's Most Dramatic Make-up Looks That Her Fans Fell In Love With

Rihanna has been dominating the beauty industry for the past few years. Since the launch of her beauty brand Fenty Beauty in 2017, Rihanna solidified her place in the beauty industry and became an inspiration for many. Also known as the nine-time Grammy winner, she made her way into Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women list for 2019. Rihanna has left Beyonce and Taylor Swift behind and entered the list for the first time at number 61. Whereas, Beyonce was listed at 66 and Taylor Swift was listed at Number 71. The Barbadian singer is popularly known for her dramatic makeup looks that have never disappointed her fans.

Here is a look at some of her most dramatic make-up looks

#CHILLOWT is out NOW!! I created this icy hot holiday collection to make sure you look 🔥 all winter long. I love using the #KillawattFoilPalette on my eyes, cheeks... it’s versatile AF! Get it at @fentybeauty @sephora @harveynichols and #SephoraInJCP ❄️ https://t.co/qw885ko2Vs pic.twitter.com/dM4jMvzP5x — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 12, 2018

