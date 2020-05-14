'PSPK 28': Pawan Kalyan To Romance 'Malayalam' Actor For Harish Shankar's Next?

Ever since director Harish Shankar announced his reunion with superstar Pawan Kalyan, the movie has been termed as the most anticipated collaborations of Telugu cinema by fans. Harish Shankar, who is known for films like Gabbar Singh and more, has tentatively titled his upcoming outing with Pawan Kalyan as, PSPK 28. But the rumour mills about the actor co-starring Pawan Kalyan in the film have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. And if the latest reports are to believed, Malayalam actor Manasa Radhakrishnan has been approached opposite Pawan Kalyan in PSPK 28.

Manasa Radhakrishnan to romance Pawan in PSPK 28?

Fans were intrigued to know about the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan in PSPK 28. And now, reports have it that 21-year-old actor Manasa Radhakrishnan from the Malayalam film industry has been approached for the female lead alongside Kalyan. Manasa is known for her films like- Paulettante Veedu, Balasali, Tiyaan, Kaattu, Crossroads amongst others. Before, there were reports speculating that Kajal Aggarwal and Shruti Haasan were approached for the same. However, there is no official announcement with regards to the same yet.

For the unversed, Harish Shankar had earlier teamed up with Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan for his directorial Gabbar Singh in 2012. And hence reports have it that the director might rope in the two again to be part of his PSPK 28 cast. The movie is touted to be a romantic action drama directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers banner. And, Devi Sri Prasad will compose the music for PSPK 28.

Pawan Kalyan will be returning on the big screen after a hiatus. His upcoming outing, Vakeel Saab will reportedly see Pawan playing the role of a lawyer in the movie. The first look of Vakeel Saab via posters was recently launched by the makers. The movie is helmed by Venu Sriram, which terms Pawan's collaboration with the former for the first time. Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. The movie is the remake of the 2016 Bollywood movie, Pink, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Check out the first look here.

