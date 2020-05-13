'Devasena' Anushka Reacts As Rana Daggubati Announces Engagement; Samantha Has Unique Take

Rana Daggubati surprised his fans and friends from the film industry by announcing his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj on Tuesday. There were wishes galore for the actor from the film industry on the new journey of his life. One of the notable ones was from his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty.

As soon as Rana had announced that Miheeka had said 'yes' to his proposal, some started saying that he had found his Devasena. For the unversed, in the blockbuster Baahubali, Rana’s character Bhallaladeva covets Devasena, played by Anushka Shetty, but she falls in love with Baahubali, played by Prabhas.

And the on-screen Devasena was happy about her co-star finding the love of his life. Sharing the picture of the couple, that Rana himself used to make the announcement, Anushka congratulated her ‘Broooo’ and his fiancee, and wished the couple happiness and love forever.

Here’s the post:

There were wishes galore for Rana on his Instagram post making the announcement. An interesting reaction from them was from his Bangalore Naatkal co-star Samantha Akkineni. The actress wrote ‘dead. died’ on the post, and the heart emoji perhaps indicated that it was out of love.

Meanwhile, Miheeka runs an event management company and is the daughter of Suresh and Bunty Bajaj, who are a known family in Hyderabad running a jewellery business. Rana’s father, producer Suresh Babu was quoted as saying that the wedding will take place this year and that they are planning to conduct it around December.

