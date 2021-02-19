Rita Ora's Latest EP Features Critically Acclaimed Artists From Around The World

Rita Ora's latest EP, Bang was recently released on February 12. The much-awaited EP was released with Kazakh DJ via Asylum/Atlantic Records. The project was written and produced over Zoom. The collaboration features critically acclaimed artists from around the world.

More about Rita Ora's Bang

Bang is a collection of songs that are brought together with a mix of modern pop, the 80s and 90s club culture and floor-filling house. All tracks are co-written by Rita and Imanbek. Rita Ora holds the record for the Top 10 singles for a British female artist in the UK history and Imanbek is an East European artist.

As per ANI, Rita said that when they started the project, they were looking to develop creative connections with other artists. She said collaborating with Imanbek was a unique experience. They had meetings through Zoom to discuss the music and they had to use translators. They also had to adapt to a new way of recording. It was amazing how much technology allowed their connection to shine through. She also added how music truly was a universal language, and this EP was proof that the creative process has the power to transcend obstacles.

One of the singles, Big, features David Guetta and Gunna. It connects the worlds of pop, dance and hip-hop into one. Speaking of the song, David said that it was a pleasure to collaborate with Rita on Big. They worked very hard on the song together and having Gunna on the song made it even better. Having worked with Imanbek on the production side had been great for him. He said they were all amazingly talented and he was very happy to be a part of the unique collaboration. They were all very excited to share the record with the world. Big is followed by Bang Bang and Mood that features rapper KHEA. The EP concludes with The One.

Rita Ora's songs

Rita’s debut studio album named Ora released in August 2012. The album had singles such as R.I.P. and How We Do (Party). Her second album, Phoenix contained lead singles such as Your Song, Anywhere, Let You Love Me.

(Source: NewsVoir)

