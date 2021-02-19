Dhanush Unveils First Single Of 'Karnan'; Fans Say 'it's Next Level Thalaiva'

Karnan is an upcoming Tamil action drama film directed by Mari Selvaraj and bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Dhaanu under his banner V Creations. The film stars Dhanush, Lal of the Sandakozhi fame, Malayalam debut actress Rajisha Vijayan and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. The film's music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan marking his third after collaboration with Dhanush after Kodi and Vada Chennai. The film is slated to release on April 9 on the big screen.

Dhanush releases the first song of 'Karnan'

Dhanush took to his Twitter space to announce the release of Karnan first single titled Kandaa Vara Sollunga. The actor unveiled the lyrical video of the song. The actual and official music videos of #KarnanAzhaippu is yet to be released. His tweet read, "#Karnan first single #KarnanAzhaippu" along with the lyrical video.

Kandaa Vara Sollunga is an energetic number with foot-tapping beats and high notes. The chorus of the song that has the Kandaa Vara Sollunga portion hits a different high. The vocals are given by Kidakkuzhi Mariyammal and Santhosh Narayanan. The lyrical video is a black and white visual displaying the singers crooning to the melody in a studio setting.

Dhanush's fans were quick to listen to the new song and shared their love for the song through their respective social media handles. One user wrote, "this song is next level Thalaiva" while another tweeted, "I got goosebumps listening to the track." Read some of the fan tweets below:

Karnan first single ...

Vera leavel thalaivaaaaa

Ommm namasivayaaaa🙏 pic.twitter.com/EirTqYS23U — dhanush🎀siva (@kuttysi36830685) February 18, 2021

In 92 RAHMAN creatd a new type of music nd sound! Its his own world of music. After him every composers stick into ARR zone.

Only SaNa has capability to create different type of music... he creates his own style of music.... its totally different from other composers! — Black eagle (@blackeagle_96) February 18, 2021

Thalaivaaaaa marana kola mass Thalaivaaa song hu 💥💥💥💥goosepumbs moment thaan 😱😱😱#Karnan #KandaaVaraSollunga #JagameThandhiram — Sullan Siva (@SullanSiva1) February 18, 2021

What a lyrics and what a music man

😍😍😍🎶🎶🎧Santhosh narayanan handsoff sir entha 1 ru pic la ellam songkum puriyuthu really love u man Dhanush sir 😍😍😍keep rocking pic.twitter.com/zmyScTYpOU — Vijay sekar (@vijaysekar1996) February 18, 2021

Karnan songs release

Karnan is Dhanush's much-anticipated action-packed release. After Dhanush's 'Asuran' people have high expectations from Dhanush's 'Karnan.' The first promo of the movie released a few days ago garnered a lot of love from the audience. The film is set to release on April 9 before the Tamil New Year weekend.

The first song released today on February 19 on Youtube under Think Music India's channel who holds the rights of the music and songs from the movie. The song has already crossed 1 million views in less than 24 hours from its release. The rest of the songs and music videos will be releasing in the next few weeks ahead of the movie's release. Check out the first single Kandaa Vara Sollunga from 'Karnan' right here:

