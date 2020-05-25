Here's How Sanjeeda Shaikh Spent Her Eid Weekend, See Photos

Sanjeeda Shaikh is counted amongst the most popular faces on Indian Television. From drama show like Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka, Ek Hasina Thi to reality shows like Nach Baliye and Power Couple, Sanjeeda has done it all. She also enjoys a massive fanbase on social media with a whopping 3.5 million followers on Instagram alone. Sanjeeda gave her fans a peek as to how she spent her Eid Weekend this year amid lockdown, read ahead to know more.

The Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi actor is very active on social media. She keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts on the same. As the nation is under lockdown mode amid COVID-19, Sanjeeda Shaikh is currently enjoying her quarantine period to the fullest. Let's take a look at what your favourite star Sanjeeda Shaikh did this weekend to keep boredom at bay during her quarantine period, which also marks a major festival, Eid for 2020.

This is what Sanjeeda Shaikh was busy doing over the weekend

Sanjeeda started her weekend by posting this really cute throwback video

On Saturday, the Ek Hasina Thi actor posted this cute video of her on her Instagram. In this Sanjeeda Shaikh's Instagram video, the gorgeous actor looks like a breath of fresh air, as she flashes her invaluable smile during a BTS video. Surrounded by the hills, Sanjeeda looks really adorable in this throwback slow-motion video. The Gehraiyaan actor is dressed in a white blazer with a hot pink tank top and a matching hat, paired with formal pants. The voguish ensemble suits Sanjeeda's bubbly personality to the T in this pic.

Then Sanjeeda Shaikh stunned her fans in a beige lehenga with matching jewellery

In this Sanjeeda Shaikh's Instagram picture, the Love Ka Hai Intezaar actor looks ravishing in this stylish beige lehenga with intricate details. Paired with a velvet blouse, and traditional jewellery, Shaikh looks ethereal in this ethnic attire. Not to miss her Nath with pearl drop. For makeup, Sanjeeda kept it matte and flawless with nude lips and bold winged eyeliner. Sanjeeda kept her hair wavy with a middle parting. As Eid 2020 is finally, this could also work as a perfect Eid looks for the pretty actor.

When she forgot to mute the video

Over the weekend on Sanjeeda Shaikh's Instagram, she also posted this delightful video. In this video, the Hi! Padosi.Kaun Hai Doshi actor looks breathtaking in this uber-chic dress with a messy top- bun. It seems like she forgot to mute the video, as she says "Only watermelon with a lot of style".

SS wishes her fans Chand Mubarak on her IG story

Apart from this, Sanjeeda also wished her Insta family a very happy 'Chand Mubarak' on the occasion of Eid 2020. Eid is an annual celebration which a major festival of the Muslims, it is celebrated on a large scale after the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The TV personality was recently in news for her alleged separation with her actor husband Aamir Ali.

