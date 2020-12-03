The 'Masked Singer' Season 5 To Air In 2021, To Also Feature Ken Jeong

Fox has renewed The Masked Singer season 5 to air in 2021 as the previous season has almost ended. Additionally, the makers have tapped panelist Ken Jeong for the channel’s annual New Year Eve’s telecast. Here are further details about the television reality series that you must check out right away.

The Masked Singer renews for 5th season

The Masked Singer has gained immense popularity on the network. During the COVID-19 pandemic, alternative programming has become easier to produce keeping safety measures in mind. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, it premiered to big numbers at the top of 2019.

The fourth season of The Masked Singer was at 2.5 ratings among adults between the age group of 18 to 49 years with 11.5 million multiplatform viewers this time. Previously in 2020, a post-Super Bowl episode reportedly brought in 24 million viewers.



Fox Entertainment president of alternative and specials Rob Wade expressed his happiness announcing the new season of The Masked Singer. He explained how this TV show brought joy to families across the country during this phase. Wade added that they could not wait to get more celebrities in crazy costumes for an hour on TMS every week.

Nick Cannon hosts The Masked Singer with a panel roster of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger. All might reportedly return for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, besides getting the panelist to work on the show, Ken Jeong will get New Year Eve’s special.

Moreover, he will also emcee the Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast alongside co-star Joel McHale. The live special would reportedly film in Los Angeles with a not-yet-announced roster of musical performances and guests. The duo has replaced Steve Harvey, who used to get New Year’s Eve slots in previous years.

Rob Wade called Ken Jeong and Joel McHale one of the funniest duos. He revealed how they had been toasting and roasting each other on national television for years, considering them the perfect pair to emcee the Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast. Additionally, Wade expressed everybody’s love for Ken Jeong, stating they wanted to squeeze in three more hours of him before the New Year.

