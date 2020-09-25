Aditya Narayan Reveals He Is Not Dating Neha Kakkar, Names His Crushes; Details Here

Aditya Narayan became a sensation after he hosted the popular singing reality TV show, Indian Idol. During the show, Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar pretended to be a couple, which really helped skyrocket the rating for Indian idol 12. Aditya recent held a Q&A session on his Instagram page. One fan asked Aditya Narayan if he ever actually dated Neha Kakkar, and Aditya finally gave a clear response. Moreover, he also revealed his list of crushes during the recent Q&A.

Aditya Narayan reveals his crushes during his latest Q&A session on Instagram

During his Q&A session on Instagram, Aditya Narayan told his fans to ask him any questions they want to. Many fans were curious about Aditya Narayan's love life, as he and Neha Kakkar were a popular pairing during the latest season of Indian Idol. One fan asked Aditya if he was actually dating Neha Kakkar. Aditya Narayan finally gave an honest response to the question and wrote a clear "No".

[Image from Aditya Narayan Instagram]

Later, another fan asked Aditya to list down his current crushes. The singer quickly wrote down three names. Aditya's crushes are Klara PericÌ a professional volleyball player, actor Rachel Brosnahan, and Malayalam actor Malavika Mohanan.

[Image from Aditya Narayan Instagram]

Another fan then asked Aditya Narayan who his 'girlfriend' was. The playback singer revealed that his girlfriend is actor Shweta Agarwal. Shweta Agarwal has featured in TV shows like Raghavendra and Shaapit: The Cursed.

Other than questions about his romantic life, Aditya Narayan also answered numerous questions about his favourite artists and movies. Aditya Narayan also revealed who his personal heroes were and what he wanted to do in life. His entire Q&A session can be found on his Instagram story.

On the work front, Aditya Narayan last featured in Indian Idol 12, where he was the main host. Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's made up romance was one of the main selling points of the season. As a playback singer, he last performed in Dil Bechara, which was Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie before he passed away.

[Promo source: Aditya Narayan Instagram]

