BTS Rules UNO! Mobile For Limited In-game Event After Also Featuring On Playing Cards

South Korea's popular all-boy band, BTS has also gained fame globally. Recently, reports say that they are taking over the electronic version of the card game, Uno called Uno! Mobile. Read more to know about BTS ruling over the game UNO!.

BTS's takes over UNO! Mobile

Toy giant, Mattel's publishing and development studio called Mattel163 and internet company NetEase revealed their collaboration on Tuesday, June 22, 2020. They said that the BTS theme of UNO will be limited to the in-game feature. Players can access this and other collectables like card sleeves, avatars, voice packs, icon borders, and game backgrounds on iOs, Android, and the Facebook app.

They also said that among other activities there will be in-game challenges that are both competitive and cooperative. There will also a chance to unlock rewards and collect tokens. These can be used in the BTS-themed claw machine.

Image credit: Mattel163

Amy Huang, the CEO of Mattel163 said in an interview with a daily portal that they are very excited to collaborate with UNO! Mobile and BTS. Apparently, fans from all around the globe had loved the BTS-themed game cards of UNO. Now they will get a chance to play it in the form of a digital game. The company has also expanded the BTS collectibles to make them more fun and interactive.

Here's a look at BTS's Uno! Mobile trailer:

BTS's UNO! Mobile can be downloaded after 7 pm IST. It can be downloaded on a wide variety of platforms. These are App Store, Google Play or Facebook app.

BTS band was formed in 2010. The members of the South Korean band are Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band recently released a ballad single called Stay Gold on last Friday. The song garnered attention on the internet and fans she'd over it. BTS also recently donated one million dollars USD to Crew Nation's Live Nation campaign. The latter is to provide support to the crew members of concerts who are struggling to earn a livelihood with the Coronavirus lockdown in most countries. According to reports, BTS' donation is the largest one so far. The K-pop band is also supporting the Black Lives Matter protest actively.

