Tangled Live Action Cast List Suggested By Fans; See List Here

There is hardly anyone who does not like a classic Disney fairy-tale. Over the years, Disney characters like Cinderella, Rapunzel and Aladdin have successfully occupied a place in several hearts. While we love to binge-watch these cute Disney movies, it is great to watch their live-action films as well. Some of the Disney animated movies that have been converted to live-action films include Cinderella, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast. Further, Disney is soon set to release a live-action version of Rapunzel.

Ashleigh Powell is reportedly going to be the screen-writer of the live-action Tangled film, according to The DisInsider. The film will be produced by Michael De Luca. However, fans are yet unsure if the live-action Rapunzel film will exactly replicate the animated film Tangled.

Further, there are no official reports about the star cast of live-action Tangled. However, fans seem to be extremely excited for this film and have hence suggested their choice of Tangled characters on social media handles. While Florence Pugh and Sabrina Carpenter have been suggested for Rapunzel’s role, Jordan Fisher has been suggested for Flynn’s role.

You can check out the fan suggestions here:

anyway, @benbarnes as eugene fitzherbert (flynn rider) in the rapunzel/tangled live action...@disney @disneystudios

YOU HAVE ONE (1) JOB pic.twitter.com/HvENdIf8Et — lalis ͛ • ben barnes day ♡ (@wolfstxrz) February 16, 2020

A LIVE ACTION TANGLED IS IN THE WORKS JOE KEERY NATION LETS GO pic.twitter.com/5paEoBQ4L3 — alex | fan (@swiftlynatalia) February 15, 2020

ok but hear me out... pic.twitter.com/H5dIeB1fhL — 𝔞𝔫𝔫𝔲𝔯 🤍 (@annur_widener) February 16, 2020

If the live action Tangeled movie is going to have Amanda Seyfried as Rapunzel and Meryl Streep as Mother Gothel... I may have a heart attack. — Jordan Sines (@JordanSines2) August 19, 2020

Some of the popular suggestions are as follows:

Florence Pugh is known for her role in Little Women. She is also going to star in the upcoming Marvel movie, Black Widow.

Sabrina Carpenter is not only an actor but she is also a singer. Fans have pointed out that actor has an uncanny resemblance to Rapunzel’s character from Tangled. Sabrina is known for her role in the Disney series, Girl Meets World.

Fans have suggested Jordan Fisher for Flynn’s role. Fisher is well known for his role in the teen rom-com, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

About the animated film:

The animated film Tangled is based on Disney's Rapunzel character. The film showcases a girl with extremely long hair who has been captured in a castle. The film also showcases the girl’s quest to escape from the castle. Some of the actors who lent their voice to Tangled include Mandy Moore, Zachary LeviDonna, and Murphy. You can check out the trailer here:

