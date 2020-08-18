Sachet Tandon Celebrates Birthday With COVID-19 Warriors, Fans Love His Kind Gesture

Music composer and lyricist Sachet Tandon celebrated his 31st birthday on August 17, 2020. The Bekhayali singer made his special day memorable by celebrating it with individuals who have protected the people through the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Instagram, Sachet Tandon posted a series of pictures where he is seen cutting a cake with security guards and other staff members.

Sachet Tandon’s unique birthday celebrations

Sachet Tandon is known for his work in the films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhoomi, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Kabir Singh. Recently, the singer celebrated his 31st birthday. Sharing his birthday celebration photos, Sachet posted a series of images on his Instagram handle where he is seen cutting a cake with security guards. The caption of the post reads as “Celebrating this birthday with the warriors who've kept us safe ðŸ™â£ï¸.” Have a look at Sachet Tandon’s Instagram post here.

Fans reaction on Sachet’s gesture

As soon as the singer shared the images on his Instagram handle, Sachet Tandon’s fans and colleagues felt inspired by Sachet’s sweet gesture. Singer Tulsi Kumar commented: “Wow.” While one of the users wrote, “That’s so sweet and kind of you.. love you, sir.” Have a look at the comments below.

Parampara Thakur’s wish for Sachet

Wishing Sachet Tandon on his birthday, singer Parampara from Sachet-Parampara musical duo wrote a special note. The singer wrote that Sachet has won millions of hearts with his talent and music. She also thanked him for making Sachet-Parampara. She also shared an old incident when they celebrated the first birthday of Sachet together five years ago at The Voice India sets. Take a look at her post below.

About Sachet Tandon

Sachet Tandon was born in Lucknow in 1989. After becoming a finalist of the first season of the reality show The Voice India in the year 2015, Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur formed a duo in 2016. Their song Bekhayali from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh became a chartbuster even before the movie's release and they have also released several cover versions which are also available on YouTube.

