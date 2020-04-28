Sachet Tandon Opens Up About Criticism Received By 'Masakali 2.0'

Ever since the reprised version of A. R. Rahman's Masakali song, titled Masakali 2.0 has been released, the song has been making headlines, but for the wrong reasons. Everyone from the composer to the singer has received major flak on social media for coming up with a recreated version of the iconic song from Delhi 6. However, a media portal recently reached out to the voice behind Masakali 2.0, Sachet Tandon for knowing his take about the major backlash that the song has received by the audience.

Also Read | Masakali Controversy: Sachet Tandon Claims "A.R. Rahman Didn't Say Anything Negative"

Also Read | Masakali 2.0: Jatin Pandit Slams Remixes, Says It Is Not The Right Thing To Do

Sachet Tandon's speaks about the backlash received by 'Masakali 2.0'

The singer and music composer Sachet Tandon rose to fame after he sang one of the most popular songs of the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, titled 'Bekhayali.' Recently, Tandon sang the recreated version of Mohit Chauhan's Masakali song, from the movie Delhi 6, titled Masakali 2.0. However, the song was not received well by the masses and everyone associated with the project was slammed by users on social media. When a media portal got in touch with Tandon for getting his reaction about the same, he stated that he respects the audience's opinion.

Adding more context to his statement, Sachet Tandon said that it is Tanisk Bagchi's song and he was approached by the makers to sing it. He added that he was glad to be a part of the project and is still happy that out of everyone, the makers chose him to sing the song. He further stated that the ultimate decision lies in the hands of the masses and it is totally upon them whether they choose to like it or not, either way, he respects their opinion.

Concluding his statement, Tandon also said that, according to him, no creator will ever intentionally distort an original song and put all the criticism pointed towards him at peace as he added saying he is not the creator of the song but has just sung it, by giving it his best.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra On Masakali 2.0: 'The Trend Of Remakes Is Dying'

Check out the music video of 'Masakali 2.0' here:

Also Read | Masakali 2.0 Row: Badshah Says Composer AR Rahman 'liked' His Humma Humma Remix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.