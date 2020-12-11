Sakshi Malik Poses With Fiancé Santul Katahra In The Pool; Says 'Always Making Me Smile'

On December 10, 2020, Sakshi Malik took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her fiancé Santul Katahra. In the picture, the couple can be seen enjoying their quality time in the pool. Sakshi wore a light-coloured bikini while her beau can be seen shirtless. The couple jetted off to the Maldives for a vacation after their engagement.

Sakshi Malik poses in the Maldivian pool with her beau

In the caption, the Bom Diggy Diggy fame actor wrote, “Always making me smile” with a blue heart. ‘#2weekstogo’. Many of her fans went gaga over the pictures as the duo gave major couple goals. They dropped red hearts and fire emoticons and were quick enough to drop lovely comments.

Natalie Gal commented, “You are such a beauty!” with a pair of purple hearts. A fan wrote, “Couple goals. Best couple ever” with a pair of heart-eye face emoticon and several red hearts. Another fan commented, “Enjoying every moment” with a red heart. A user wrote, “Both of you are very cute” while another one simply called them ‘beautiful’ and dropped red hearts.

On November 11, 2020, Sakshi shared a series of pictures from her engagement with her beau Santul. She penned a long caption and tagged the place in the picture Roseate House in New Delhi. Her caption read, “He casually said one day ‘Let’s exchange promise rings!’ and ofcourse I loved the idea. But I could’ve never imagined then that you would blow my mind like this with the sweetest surprise ever! This day was purely magical and you surely made me feel soooo special! @santulkatahra. Thanks for always treating me like your princess, feeling so grateful to have you by my side always!” with several red hearts. She further gave credits to her style team and the photographer.

Soon after her engagement, the couple jetted off to the Maldives for a mini-vacay and since then Sakshi has been sharing pictures from the trip. She can be seen flaunting her toned body in her recent bikini pictures. In one of her posts, she can be seen wearing a white coloured bikini and light yellow shirt. She looked pretty posing with her fiancé Santul. She captioned the picture, “Favourite Island with my favourite person! @santulkatahra” with a blue heart.

