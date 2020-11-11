Sakshi Malik Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Sabtul Katahra, Shares Pics From 'special Day'

Actress Sakshi Malik who rose to fame after featuring in the song Bom Diggy Diggy from the hit film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is finally engaged to her boyfriend Sabtul Katahra. The actress shared a host of pictures from the beautiful moment on social media while announcing the good news to her fans. Apart from sharing the priceless moments, what caught the attention of her fans was the heartfelt note that was penned by Sakshi for her fiancée Sabtul.

Sakshi Malik gets engaged to boyfriend Sabtul Katahra

In the caption, Sakshi recalled one of the incidents that she encountered with Sabtul where he randomly asked her about exchanging promise rings. Though she loved the idea, however, she wrote that had never imagined that he would surprise her by actually proposing in a filmy style. Apart from this, Sakshi wrote that the special day was purely magical and her fiancée made it more special with his beautiful gesture. At last, she concluded the post and wrote, “Thanks for always treating me like your princess, feeling so grateful to have you by my side always.”

The dreamy pictures shared by Sakshi showed the amount of love the two held for each other. In one of the pictures, Sakshi can be seen dressed in a beautiful lehenga while walking up the stairs in a blindfold. In the second, she can be seen removing the blindfold and being surprised by the arrangements made by Sabtul. The terrace was decked up with their names, flowers, and lightings to create more magic to the proposal. In the following pictures, Sabtuil can be seen kneeling down and proposing to Sakshi with a ring while she gets emotional. At last, the two hug each other for a romantic pose after she accepted it and they both exchanged rings.



Apart from these pictures, Sakshi also shared her happy picture where she can be seen rejoicing with the happiness of getting proposed. She captioned the picture and wrote, “Happiest Girl.”

Sabtul also shared similar pictures on his Instagram and wrote, “ And she said Yes.” Earlier, Sabtul had surprised Sakshi by celebrating her birthday in Dubai. Apart from this, Sakshi had confessed her love for Sabtul in a lengthy Instagram post where she described her first meeting with him in Delhi. Later she went on to describe the beautiful bond that she shares with him and how it has strengthened over the years.



