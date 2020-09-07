Quando Rando's Latest Album Diary Of A Lost Child's First Week Sales Revealed, See Details

American rapper Tyquian Terrel Bowman, popularly known as Quando Rondo released his album Diary of a Lost Child on August 26. This latest mixtape by the artist has 16 new tracks which are somewhat based on his life experiences. The artist who's also a singer and songwriter has signed up with Never Broke Again LLC and Atlantic Records. Before Diary of a Lost Child, the rapper had released his debut album QPac that had climbed to the top with its music. The debut album boasted of famous names like A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Polo G, 2 Chainz, Luh Kel and Lil Durk.

Quando Rondo's album sales update

The rapper had been at number 39 of the Billboard's Emerging Artists chart when he released his third mixtape Neighborhood to the Stage. The mixtape itself got the 29th spot on the Billboard 200. According to Billboard.com, it had sold 17k album units. His YouTube channel under the same name has a net worth of $2.6 million as of September this year.

Diary of a Lost Child First week sales

According to rapcurrent.com, DJ Akademiks recently had a falling out with Quando Rondo as they released Diary of a Lost Child first-week album sales. As per the report, the new mixtape sold 3500 units wherein 100 units were pure album sales. On the Billboard Top 200 chart, the album itself debuted at 193. Akademiks have also been reported stating that Quando Rondo had approached him to promote the former's new alb to which he had declined.

Quando Rondo's debut studio album QPac was released in January 2020. It debuted at the 22nd spot on the Billboard top 200 charts. The name of the album closely resembles West coast rapper 2Pac. It also reached the 14th spot on the US Top R&B/Hip Hop albums on Billboard. He first got recognition for his song 'I Remember', that released in January 2018. The song had also featured Lil Baby. After that, he released three other mixtapes, 'Life B4 Fame' in 2018, 'Life After Fame' in 2018 and 'From the Neighborhood to the Stage' in 2019. QPac and Diary of a Lost Child are his only releases in 2020.

Billboard album sales

2019 saw Post Malone at the top of the Billboard 200 artists, followed by Drake and Billie Eilish. YoungBoy Never Broke Again had reached the 15th spot. Quando Rondo had featured in this album along with Kevin Gates.

