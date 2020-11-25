Salil Jamdar Launches His New Song 'Tere Jaane Se'; Says 'Super-excited With The Outcome'

Digital Content Creator Salil Jamdar who is a singer and a songwriter, released his new single Tere Jaane Se on YouTube. The song is set shot in the Himalayas and it celebrates the idea of eternal love. On November 21, 2020, Salil shared the poster of the new song on his Instagram handle.

In the caption, he mentioned about his passion for music and the journey of Tere Jaane Se. He further continued to say, “This story is going to touch you, get to you and break you the way nothing I made before this has.” Many of his fans wished him luck and dropped lovely comments. A user wrote, “You always do ur best n am sure this time also u gonna rock it”.

Digital Content Creator Salil Jamdar releases 'Tere Jaane Se'

Also read: Honey Singh & Ipsitaa's 'First Kiss' Music Video All Things Bright & Colourful: Review

Tere Jaane Se revolves around the love of a Pahadi couple and their fights against society. It also talks about the ‘love at first sight’ and the pure and naïve love which blossoms between a woodcutter and an apple seller. The music video features Salil Jamdar and Primita Lobo. Agnel Roman composed, produced and wrote the melodious song. It is shot in Manali and Rohtang Pass. Sung by Sahil Jamdar, the story, screenplay and direction of the music video are also taken care of by the multi-talented actor.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' November 24 Episode: Gehna Cries For Help As Sagar Molests Her

Commenting on the song launch, Salil Jamdar says, “All of us have worked very passionately on every aspect of the song for the last few months and we are all very happy and super-excited with the outcome. It’s time for melody and music to take over and win hearts. I hope you enjoy the song as much as I enjoyed making it for you. I have tried to touch upon a very delicate issue rampant in our society in the most poignant and sensitive manner. Would like you to see it for yourself.”

Also read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' November 26 2020 Spoiler: Ranbeer Reveals Being Engaged To Prachi

Salil has a YouTube channel named 'Salim Jamdar & Co.' and has over 935K subscribers. He has earlier released popular songs such as Asli Gully Boy, Asli Mard and Tera Ghata Parody.

With inputs from PR

Image Source: PR Handouts

Also read: Prithviraj Updates Fans About New Music Video, To Be Sung By Manju Warrier; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.