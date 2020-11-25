'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' November 24 Episode: Gehna Cries For Help As Sagar Molests Her

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a much-acclaimed drama series bankrolled by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. The series premiered on Star Plus on October 19, 2020. In the leading roles, the series stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Nadia Himani, Sneha Jain and many more. Talking about the daily soap, read here to learn about the Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 November 24 episode.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 written update

The episode of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 begins with Kanak telling Gehna to go and stand behind every one. Gehna obeys Kanak and goes back. Anant asks her why she went behind everyone, Gehna answers that Kanak was going to do it. For the unversed, Gehna was supposed to decorate matarani.

Chetan tells his daughter to ask Gehna to get some water for him. Gehna is going to the kitchen to get some water and soon hears footsteps and is concerned. Tannu says it's easy to scare Gehna. Tannu informs Gehna that she is being called by Anant in the room.

Baa tells Kanak to decorate matarani. Anant gets a call, however, because of network problems he can't hear anything. Gehna is going to Anant's room when she slips and right enough Sagar holds her and saves her from falling. Gehna gets scared and asks Sagar to let go of her hand. Sagar pulls her and takes her to the room, locks the door and throws Gehna on the bed.

Later, Anant sees Kanak decorating Devima with flowers. Anant then realises that Gehna is supposed to do this but she's not there. Anant asks Baa where Gehna is and Baa says that she must be doing some other work and will come back soon. Anant asks the maid and she replies saying she didn't see Gehna. Meanwhile, Sagar pulls off Gehna’s veil, bangles and necklace. Gehna sees Anant's silhouette and shouts for help.

Anant then goes to Gehna and soon sees the Champa flower and realises that it belongs to Gehna. He's going to the room and he sees the oil. He follows the oily footprint and comes into the room. Anant is stunned to see Sagar molesting Gehna. Anant screams at Sagar and warns him to stay away from Gehna. Anant takes up the veil and covers Gehna. Later, he drags Sagar to the living room. After the pooja, everybody comes to the living room and sees Anant beating Sagar. Gehna comes out. Everyone is surprised to see Gehna's condition.

