Guru Randhawa Says Mehendi Teaser Is 'special For Me', Thanks Fans For Showing Support

Guru Randhawa wrote a vote of thanks for fans who have been outpouring their love for the Mehendi Wale Haath teaser. The singer announced a few weeks back that he will be dropping a new song on January 14. Guru in the song will be seen opposite Sanjana Sanghi. The teaser of the song gained massive love from fans since it was dropped just a few hours ago. The song gave a glimpse of the world the song is set in and thus created a melancholic vibe. The teaser of the song currently stands at 2 million views at the time of this writing.

Also Read | Guru Randhawa Reveals Identity Of Mysterious Girl, Announces 'new Song In New Year'

Guru Randhawa says Mehendi teaser is "special for me"

Also Read | Daily Ent Recap Dec 22: Singer Guru Randhawa Booked And Other Important News

Following this, Guru Randhawa seemed humbled by the response the fans showed to the teaser. Therefore, the singer posted a pic from the video along with his vote of thanks to his fans. The image showed Guru walking ahead in an army uniform while being surrounded by a bunker-like setup. The image was similar to the teaser that was uploaded in which Guru plays a soldier out for war. Upon sharing the image, the singer thanked his fans for the support on the teaser. He further wrote that the song Mehendi wale haath is very special to him and he only hopes that the people like it on January 14.

Also Read | Guru Randhawa Reveals Release Date Of New Song With Sanjana Sanghi; Details Inside

The song Mehendi wale haath is all set to release on January 14 and therefore fans of the singer seemed eager to hear it. Taking to Instagram, a number of Guru Randhawa’s followers and fans commented back at the singer praising him for the immense love that he has received from his audience. Fans were also in awe of the amazing photo that he shared and reacted to that as well. They called him “class” and left several emoji praising the singer for his amazing picture. Over the past few days, Guru Randhawa has been sharing a number of pictures from the video of the song Mehendi wale haath. Scenes from fields, to scenes from Guru dressed as an army man, to just photographs of Guru and Sanjana posing, the singer has been sharing a number of pictures which have increased the anticipation of his fans who wish to eagerly listen to his new song.

Also Read | Guru Randhawa, Sanjana Sanghi's Next Song 'Mehendi Wala Haath' Is Dedicated To Bravehearts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.