What Inspired Adele To Lose Weight After Divorce With Simon Koneckia? Read Here

Recently, a media portal revealed why and what inspired Adele to lose weight after her divorce with Simon Konecki. Read on for details.

Adele

Popular singer Adele took the social media by a storm when she posted a gorgeous picture of herself in a black dress. In the post, the singer thanked everyone for their wishes and regards on her birthday. The post went viral on the internet as her fans were amazed by her massive weight loss.  

As per various reports from media portals, the weight loss journey of Adele was fuelled by various factors, which included her divorce as well.

Adele's weight loss journey was slow, gradual and healthy

A media portal revealed that the weight loss transformation did not happen for the singer overnight. Reportedly, Adele finds it amusing when people think it just happened. The singer had started this journey slowly a couple of years ago and it was a gradual and healthy process for her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

These factors fuelled Adele's weight loss journey

A close source to Adele told a leading media portal that while her divorce was one of the reasons, it was only ‘partial factor’ in singer making such a drastic change in her life. It was also reported by the same portal that Adele felt that more than anything else, it was about being healthy.

Moreover, Adele was aware that being in the entertainment industry, there was pressure to look a certain way. The media portal reported that this was one of the biggest reason why she embarked on the journey of weight loss. She started dieting and working out more and put her mind to it, hence eventually she achieved the drastic results.

Here is an old picture of Adele

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Celebrities' reactions

As soon as Adele posted a picture showing her transformed self, fans and fellow celebrities flooded the post with comments and reactions. Many celebrities cheered for the singer and praised her for her constant efforts. There were some celebrities who seemed amazed at how drastic the change in Adele’s appearance was. Check out some of those comments below.

Fans spark debate about body positivity

Some of Adele’s fans took to social media and expressed how inspiring Adele’s journey to weight loss is. However, there were some fans who debated about body positivity and self-love. Check out some of those reactions as well.

Image Credits: Adele Instagram

 

 

