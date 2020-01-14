Selena Gomez’s Albums Until Now To Go On A Musical Binge Right Away

Selena Gomez has proved her mettle time and again by giving her fans super hit numbers. She is one of the most popular and successful pop singers today. Her songs are noted for their distinctive sound and themes. Gomez's journey through the years has earned her many titles and awards including the Billboard Woman Of The Year in 2017. She recently released her much-anticipated album, Rare amidst much fanfare and hype.

Here are the albums of Selena Gomez to listen to right away

1. Stars Dance (2013)

Stars Dance was Selena Gomez’s debut solo album after she separated from her band, Selena Gomez & the Scene. The entire album had elements of EDM, electropop, and disco. It opened up to positive reviews from the audience with many lauding how Selena has matured in the album both vocally and lyrically.

Even after being her debut album, Stars Dance debuted at the number one position on the Billboard 200 chart. Her songs Come & Get It and Slow Down went on to become huge hits with the listeners.

2. Revival (2015)

Her second album, Revival saw a much stronger and bolder side of Selena Gomez to her fans. Revival had 16 tracks out of which songs like Kill Em with Kindness, Hands to Myself and Same Old Love went on to become the biggest hits from the album. The entire album had a tropical beach sound feel to it paired with lyrics that spoke about self-care, love, and confidence. The singer embarked on the album tour in 2016 which was later canceled after she was diagnosed with Lupus.

3. Rare (2020)

Rare is Selena Gomez’s latest and most anticipated album until now. The album was recently released a few days back and has instantly hit the right chord with the listeners. Many have even called it Gomez's best work until now. The pop singer herself has expressed on several occasions how Rare is a very personal album for her as it traces her story about her struggles with Lupus and her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. The tracks from the album have already gone on to become one of the biggest chartbusters in Selena Gomez’s career graph until now.

