Did Selena Gomez Take Subliminal Shots At Justin Bieber Through Her Album 'Rare'?

Pop sensation Selena Gomez finally released her much-awaited third solo studio album titled Rare today, i.e. January 10, 2020. The album comprises a sum total of 13 singles, out of which two singles were released two months prior to the album release by the singer namely Look At Her Now and LoseYou To Love Me. No sooner than the album was released, several speculations started making rounds about the lyrics of the songs being dedicated to her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

In an interview with Ryan Seacrest on his radio show named On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Selena stated that Look At Her Now and Lose You To Love Me are wrapping up a chapter in a pretty little bow for her. Hence, here are some of the most revealing lyrics from Gomez's album which might be for Justin Bieber:

1) Rare

Rare is the title track of the album. Through the song, Selena made a huge revelation. She revealed that her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber reportedly, undervalued her and that she is all set to find someone else who would not do the same.

It feels like you don't care / Why don't you recognize I'm so rare? / Always there / You don't do the same for me / That's not fair

I don't have it all / I'm not claiming to / But I know that I'm special, yeah / And I bet there's somebody else out there / To tell me I'm rare / To make me feel rare

2) Dance Again

Dance Again is Gomez's composition wherein she opens up on wanting to meet new people, fall in love again, and feel like herself post-breakup (with Justin). It explores her confidence and comfort in being herself, vulnerable and emotional.

Vulnerable / Ain't easy, believe me, but I go there / Mmm, ah / It's like I'm ten feet tall / I'm high off the weight of them shoulders

Happiness / Ain't something you sit back and you wait for / Mmm, ah / Confidence / Is throwing your heart through every brick wall

3) People You Know

Gomez opens up about the post-breakup scenario in People You Know. The song reflects on how her relationship changed with time and how she no longer knows a person at all whom she used to be in love with. It is a poignant song on what happens post-breakups.

These days, we couldn't be farther / So how’s it feel to be on the other side?

