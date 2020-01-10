Selena Gomez's Fans Hail Her New Album 'Rare', Call It A 'Masterpiece'

Selena Gomez has finally dropped her highly anticipated album Rare. The Rare album is Selena Gomez’s third pop solo album. The Bad Liar singer’s fans are already loving Selena Gomez's new album and they are making their love known as the Rare album is currently trending online. Read on to know more details about this story.

Selena Gomez’s fans are loving Rare album

Selena Gomez has been in the news for the past few years because of her personal life. In an interview with a media portal, Selena Gomez revealed that she was supposed to drop the Rare album a long time ago but her mental health issues and personal problems did not allow her to do so.

Now, she finally took to Twitter and announced that her third pop solo album Rare has finally been released. She said that she hopes her fans like it and also thanked the people who worked on the album with her. Check out Selena Gomez’s tweet here.

Also read | Selena Gomez Reveals How Her Mother Struggled With IVF After Amy Schumer's Emotional Post

HERE IT IS!!! My album is officially out in the universe.. thank you for the souls that worked on this with me. Now it’s yours. Hope you like it. https://t.co/ZtkCasbpnd 🌈🌸💐 #RareOutNow pic.twitter.com/6gyiwnl9Bt — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 10, 2020

Before the release of the Rare album, Selena Gomez had already released two tracks. Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now were both released days after her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber married his girlfriend Hailey Baldwin in September 2019.

Both these songs document Selena Gomez’s on-and-off relationship with Justin. Some of the other songs from the album also document her mental health issues. Check out how Selena Gomez’s fans reacted to her Rare album here.

Also read | Selena Gomez Opens Up About Being Single And Dealing With Mental Health Issues

This music is YOU! I’m happy that you can finally share how you feel about things the way it feels right for you. Rare is special, you are Rare 💙 — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) January 10, 2020

Selena your album is absolutely amazing! it’s very Emotional and it brought me to tears! I love every single song on the album I love Vulnerable it’s Probably one of the best songs I have never heard along with people you know, this album Represents the beautiful soul that you’re pic.twitter.com/wzOuUXY6ZQ — Sergio Nicastri (@Sergienater) January 10, 2020

it's a masterpiece!!! thank you so much for releasing such an inspirational album 💜 i love you so much #RareOutNow pic.twitter.com/Qn3I4diEUk — law RARE OUT NOW (@hottiegmz) January 10, 2020

Also read | Selena Gomez Reveals How Taylor Swift Stood By Her After Split With Justin Bieber!

Also read | Selena Gomez's Hawaii Vacation Turns Scary As She Gets Stung By Man O' War Jellyfish

Image Courtesy: Selena Gomez Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.