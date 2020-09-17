Selena Gomez & BLACKPINK Nail The 'Ice Cream' Challenge With Their Whimsical Moves; Watch

K-pop group BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez recent collaborated for Ice Cream. The song has broken all records by topping Billboard’s Hot 100 charts. The song debuted at number 13 on the list making it a ground-breaking record for the K-pop band whilst, for Selena, it became her 25th song which bagged one of the top positions in the Billboard list. Following the success of their brand new single, all the artists decided to take up the online Ice Cream challenge on social media to entertain their fans.

Selena & BLACKPINK take up the 'Ice Cream Challenge'

All the singers kicked off the challenge by performing the hook step of their song. Although they couldn’t meet personally, Selena and all the BLACKPINK members flaunted their whimsical moves on their respective social media platforms. While Selena can be seen donning a white casual t-shirt, all the BLACKPINK headliners Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose wore peppy colours to complete the challenge. A fan of the artists made a collage of all their Ice Cream challenge and posted it on Twitter. Take a look at it here:

Selena & BLACKPINK’s 'Ice Cream'

Their brand new colourful collaboration has created quite a buzz online. In the music video, the K-pop group along with Selena appear in pastel-coloured ensembles. Their outfits were matched with the colourful theme of the song. Dazzling in their peppy outfits, all the girls seem to be in a flirtatious mood as they set the dance floor on fire. The song begins with Selena being the Ice cream truck driver and the K pop group enjoying their creamy confection.

BLACKPINK’s Ice Cream featuring Selena Gomez is the second single from their album namely The Album. Their debut album is all set to release on October 2, 2020.

Ahead of Ice Cream’s release, the K-pop band released their debut single namely You Like That, which also garnered heaps of praises from their fan army. Speaking of Ice Cream, it was one of the highly anticipated collaborations of 2020. Soon after their collaboration, the SELPINK fans spammed Twitter with their awestruck reactions. Watch the song below:

