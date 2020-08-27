BLACKPINK X Selena Gomez Share A Glimpse Of Their New Song 'Ice Cream'; Watch

Selena Gomez recently took to her Instagram to reveal a teaser clip for her new song Ice Cream with Korean girl-pop band BLACKPINK. The video is barely 15 seconds long but gives its viewers a peek into what the actual music video will look like. Take a look at the video the pop star uploaded:

BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez's Ice Cream MV

In the short video uploaded by the singer, fans can see Selena in an ice-cream truck sporting a pink outfit with a white hat. BLACKPINK members are also seen in the clip. The colour theme of the song's video seems to be pink and white. All band members of BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez have pink make-up on as well.

Selena also gave some important information about the release of her song with BLACKPINK. Her caption read - "Special delivery! ICE CREAM song and video are out August 28th. @blackpinkofficial" (sic). She also added an ice cream truck and an ice cream emoji in her caption.

Fans and celebs were ecstatic to see the teaser and hear about the release date. They took to the comments section to express how they were looking forward to hearing new music by all the artists. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Selena Gomez's Instagram

Selena Gomez also tweeted the teaser for her fans on Twitter. The tweet mentioned - "Special delivery! ICE CREAM song and video are out August 28th.@BLACKPINK". Take a look:

Special delivery! ICE CREAM song and video are out August 28th. ðŸ¦ðŸš @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/vY5pH4igc2 — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 26, 2020

Prior to this, Selena had uploaded a candid snap of herself from the sets of her new song on Instagram. She was seen smiling and holding on to her hat. Take a look:

BLACKPINK has also uploaded many posts related to their new song. Most of their posts look like polaroid images that are pasted on the poster to give a retro look to the picture. This will also be the first song to feature BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez. Take a look:

Twitterati on BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez

Fans were very happy to hear about the collaboration and the release of the new song. Many fans on Twitter mentioned that they could not wait to see the Ice Cream music video. Have a look:

She looks like a BARBIE ðŸ˜­ðŸ¦ðŸ¦â¤â¤â¤â¤ pic.twitter.com/2FCWx4s33Y — ì ë¦¬ì‚¬ ðŸ¦ â·¹²¹â·â¸ (@lisapeupeu) August 27, 2020

Pretty ðŸ˜ selena ðŸ˜˜ — N i C O L E â¤ (@babynikowl) August 27, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK'S Instagram

