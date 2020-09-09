Blackpink Ranks 13 On Billboard With Gomez, Ice Cream Becomes Their Highest Ranked Song

Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s Ice Cream has debuted at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is a historic moment for Blackpink as it is their highest charting song ever. As for Selena, this is her 25th song that has bagged a position on Billboard Hot 100.

Blackpink’s tracks Sour Candy and How You Like That had bagged position 33 when they were released. Therefore, Ice Cream is their highest charting song with rank 13th on Billboard Hot 100 list. After Fifth Harmony, Blackpink is the first all-female group to have three consecutive songs on top 40 hits on Billboard Hot 100 since 2016.

Apart from this, Ice Cream has won the 32nd position on Billboard Pop Songs radio airplay chart. This has become BlackPink’s debut song on the list of pop radio hits. The song has also made some good business and has got Number 2 position on Billboard Digital Song Sale and number 8 position on Billboard Streaming Songs.

The song features Selena Gomez driving around in an ice cream truck as the Blackpink group sing about ice cream. The song has catchy beats and makes for a groovy number. The song gets an edge over others the moment Blackpink member Lisa starts her rap portion. Her rap can be considered as a high point for this brand new single.

Blackpink’s song Ice Cream featuring Selena Gomez is their second single from their album The Album. The k-pop group will be releasing their debut album on October 2nd, 2020. Before releasing the song Ice Cream, Blackpink debuted the song You Like That. The song was a massive hit and even had the biggest YouTube premiere title.

Ice Cream is the first collaboration between Blackpink and Selena Gomez and had created a buzz on social media ever since it was announced. The fans of the two were elated to hear the collaboration song when it released on August 27th and the track has been played more than 209 million times on YouTube. Watch the song below.

