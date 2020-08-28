BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez' Fans Feel Their New Song 'Ice Cream' 'saved' 2020

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's new song Ice Cream premiered today on YouTube. The song is almost 3 minutes long and features peppy lyrics by the artists. The video has been live for only a couple of hours till now and has already gained 1.4 million likes. Let's take a look at how fans have reacted to the video.

Also Read | After BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Kim Hye Won, Jang Seung Jo confirmed to be part of 'Snowdrop'

Twitter Reaction

Twitter users have celebrated the release of the song by trending - SELPINK on the social media platform. Many fans mentioned that they loved the pink colour in the video calling it 'aesthetic'. Other fans mentioned that the artists saved 2020. One fan mentioned - 'Thank u for this song' (sic) while another wrote - 'I SCREAM FOR ICE CREAAAAAM' (sic). Take a look:

I'm so down this morning but listening to #SELPINK's Ice Cream made me feel like chillin' and also seeing @selenagomez looking so pretty.. https://t.co/o57qVwM5LS — STREAM BTS VIDS FOR CLEAR SKIN (@taehyung_purpu) August 28, 2020

We are so proud of you, Rosé. ♥ï¸



Your voice is so beautiful.

We love every detail in you!

Thank you so much for always working hard and giving your fans the best. You are wonderful and deserve the world.



We love you very much.#ROSÉ #ë¡œì œ#SELPINK_IceCream#ServingIceCreamNow pic.twitter.com/ejLChMvS0B — PORTAL ROSÉ ðŸ¦ (@PortalRoseanne) August 28, 2020

.

YouTube Reactions

Fans were thrilled to see that BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's new song Ice Cream premiered today. Most of the comments were very positive and praised BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez. Many fans also commented that they loved the set used in the video. Take a look:

Also Read | Selena Gomez rocks a red & white striped bikini in BLACKPINK's 'Ice Cream D2' poster

Pic Credit: BLACKPINK'S YouTube

Also Read | BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s peppy ‘Ice Cream’ MV first look amuses Blinks; see reactions

BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez's new song Ice Cream

Also Read | BTS joins BLACKPINK, Monsta X, Twenty One Pilots in VMAs 2020 Best Group category

The main chorus of the song features lyrics like - 'Ice cream chillin’ chillin’ Ice cream chillin’'. The entire video features both Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK dancing in sets that have a look of an ice-cream parlour. The video now has more than 245,000 comments on it.

Ice Cream is the second single from the band BLACKPINK from their new album. Th song was being highly anticipated by both Selena Gomez's fans and BLACKPINK's fans. Selena Gomez in collaboration with BLACKPINK has written Ice Cream's lyrics.

Selena Gomez also tweeted that her new song was out now. She wrote - '#SELPINK is officially in your area. The song and video for Ice Cream are out now! @BLACKPINK' (sic). Take a look:

#SELPINK is officially in your area. The song and video for Ice Cream are out now! ðŸ¦ @BLACKPINK https://t.co/MmO8FiAGvE pic.twitter.com/8bvJnv32Ca — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 28, 2020

Earlier to the release of the song, Selena Gomez had uploaded a teaser clip for her new song Ice Cream on Instagram. The caption read - "Special delivery! ICE CREAM song and video are out August 28th. @blackpinkofficial" (sic). Take a look at the post:

Promo Pic Credit: BLACKPINK's Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.