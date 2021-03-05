Selena Gomez And DJ Snake's Selfish Love Out Now, Fans Call Them 'power Couple'

American singer Selena Gomez and French record producer DJ Snake have collaborated in the past to treat their fans with several amazing tracks. Once again, they have come together to release a peppy number called Selfish Love. It was only hours after she dropped the lyrical video did Selena and DJ Snake also release the music video of the track. Fans and followers of the artists have showered a lot of love on DJ Snake and Selena Gomez's Selfish Love song video as well.

DJ Snake and Selena Gomez’s Selfish Love song

Selena shared a short video snippet of the song on her Instagram handle. In the caption, she wrote, "The official video for Selfish Love with @djsnake is out now!" This is the event track of her Spanish album Revelacion. See how netizens have reacted to it.

The video has garnered over 1.3 million views on YouTube within 13 hours of releasing. Many of her fans have appreciated Selena's knack for dancing. They have called her multi-talented as well. While many have also deemed them as the power couple in the music world. See how music lovers have reacted to it:

Selena Gomez's Selfish Love

The track starts with men coming into Selena's hair salon to get their hair cut or get their beard groomed. The salon is a mysterious one as things start moving on their own and the attendees don't reveal their faces. Selena sings about she is jealous and also likes making her lover feel jealous.

This song is a part of Selena's first-ever Spanish album called Revelacion. She earlier took to Instagram to reveal the full track from this album. It consists of seven tracks. She also wrote in the caption that the album will be available from March 12. Check it out:

Selena Gomez's songs

The singer has delivered some of the biggest hit tracks in the music industry. Some of her most popular songs are Ice Cream which has 513 million views on YouTube, Love You Like A Love Song has 599 million views on YouTube and Wolves has 420 million views on the video-sharing platform. She also has several awards and accolades for her musical contribution.

