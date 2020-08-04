Brad Pitt Was Considering Pulling Out Of 'Interview With The Vampire' For Few Reasons

Brad Pitt is counted amongst the finest actors the world has ever witnessed. With an impeccable display of distinct characters on the silver screen in a plethora of films, Brad has proved his acting mettle time and again. In the year 1994, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor shared screen space with superstar Tom Cruise. The dapper actors starred in a Hollywood gothic-horror flick titled Interview with the Vampire. In an interview with (EW) Entertainment Weekly, Pitt talked about his struggles playing a vampire in the film and why was he "miserable". Take a look-

Know Why Brad Pitt Did Not Enjoy Playing A Vampire In Interview with the Vampire

After featuring in the film Thelma & Louise, Brad Pitt became a household name. His breakthrough performance in the 1991 movie was highly lauded by both viewers and the film critics. Then in the year 1994, the stellar actor was roped in to play Louis in a horror film Interview with the Vampire. As the name suggests the film features the story of vampires and their very transformation into the blood-sucking creatures.

In an interview with EW, Brad Pitt talked about his BTS horrific experience of playing a vampire's character. The Troy actor said " he was miserable for good six months when he essayed the role of Louis for Interview with the Vampire. As the requirements for playing a vampire were challenging. From wearing contact lenses, white heavy makeup, to shooting in a place without any windows.

Brad Pitt further elaborated that because the Interview with the Vampire team was shooting in Pinewood, there was an absence of windows which meant no cross ventilation. Pinewood is the name of a popular old studio which has no windows in it. The surroundings are pitch dark and to an extent scary. Brad, also mentioned that he found the shooting environment to be extremely depressing.

In fact, in his interview, Brad Pitt also revealed that there was also a time when he was considering leaving the film due to the unpleasant experience. He also reminisced the time he called David Geffen, the man who bankrolled Interview with the Vampire. Brad asked him what would it cost him to pull out of the horror flick. To this, David reverted "Forty million dollars" in a calm way.

And, rest, as they say, is history. Brad Pitt not only continued with the project but also received a lot of love by the viewers for playing Louis on-screen. Brad Pitt's IWTHV was helmed by filmmaker Neil Jordan and is based on a book under the same title by author Anne Rice. Spider-Man fame actress Kirsten Dunst also played a supporting character in the film as a child artist. The movie received two Oscar nominations as well firstly in the 'Best Art Direction' category and secondly in 'Best Original Score'. It also received a fabulous rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb.

