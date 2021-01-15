Selena Gomez Releases Her New Spanish Single 'De Una Vez' where She Mends Her Broken Heart

Fans of Selena Gomez are in for a treat as she released her new Spanish single today, on January 15, 2021, titled De Una Vez. The song is entirely in the Spanish language and has Selena in the stunning music video, as she tries to mend her broken heart. Read on to know more about Selena Gomez's new song and what she has to say about her new single.

Selena Gomez's Spanish song, De Una Vez

Selena Gomez is one of the most popular artists in the world and her fans eagerly wait for her songs to release. The Heart Wants What It Wants singer has now released her new Spanish single, titled De Una Vez, in which she can be seen wearing a white and pink floral dress and singing around in an aesthetically pleasing house, trying to mend her broken heart with the help of magical realism, a couple of dozen lamps, and a glowing sacred heart in the middle of her chest. You can see the video of De Una Vez by Selena Gomez here.

Selena Gomez took to Instagram to announce the release of her new track. She shared a glimpse of the music video in the social media post, which gained 12 million views within a few hours of posting, and captioned it, "De Una Vez is out now. This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do." She wrote the same caption in Spanish as well. You can see her Instagram post here.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, talking about her new single with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Selena said that she is very proud of her heritage and thinks that she sounds better in Spanish. Adding further, Gomez stated that she discovered that she sounds better in Spanish and it took her a lot of work to not mispronounce anything and it is something she had to be precise with.

Selena also talked about the song and mentioned that Spanish came very naturally to her and there were obviously moments where there were specific timing, there were cues that were so quick that she had to learn, which were challenging, but thank goodness she was able to do that. Selena Gomez last featured on DJ Snake's 2018 hit single Taki Taki, alongside Cardi B and Ozuna.

Image Credits: Selena Gomez Official Instagram Account

