Selena Gomez Gets Kisses From Her Pooch As She Gears Up For A Hulu Series' Shoot

American songstress Selena Gomez recently took over social media by sharing a heart-melting video with her four-legged companion on Instagram Stories from the sets of her upcoming Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building. Yesterday, the Lose You to Love Me crooner shared a paww-dorable video with her pooch, wherein she is seen getting smothered in kisses by her poodle puppy. Furthermore, Selena also gave fans a sneak-peek into the sets of the upcoming Steve Martin and John Hoffman series.

Selena's pet gives her kisses as she gears up for Only Murders in the Building's shoot

Yesterday, i.e. January 12, 2021, Selena Gomez posted a cutesy video with her pooch Daisy on Instagram Stories, which is all things paww-some. The lovely video of Selena, with her poodle puppy, was shot on the sets of her highly-anticipated Hulu series titled Only Murders in the Building. In the IG video, the 28-year-old is seen sporting an all-black ensemble as she showered her four-legged companion with loads of kisses and was smothered in kisses by Daisy in return. The video clip was later shared by a fan page on Twitter and was quick to win netizens' hearts.

Check out Selena Gomez's Instagram Story below:

Selena Gomez via her IG Story pic.twitter.com/qqYFPOZDn0 — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) January 12, 2021

Furthermore, the American Music Award-winning singer also shared a streak of videos from the sets of Only Murders in the Building and revealed that a COVID-19 officer was also present there. In the videos, the Disney actor sported a mask and was heard saying, "So, I am on set and nobody is here" as she panned the camera around the sets of the comedy series, which appeared to be a living room setup. Selena also added saying, "Just waiting for my scene", followed by panning the camera at the COVID-19 officer, who stood outside of the setup. However, she didn't disclose the filming location of Only Murders in the Building though.

Take a look:

Selena Gomez on set of ‘Only Murders In The Building’ pic.twitter.com/13b8TgL9yc — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) January 12, 2021

For the unversed, Selena Gomez's new show is said to comprise ten episodes. Alongside Selena, the Only Murders in the Building cast will be headlined by Steve Martin, Aaron Dominguez and Martin Short. It is slated to premiere on the OTT platform Hulu this year.

