Selena Gomez Shares Her Favourite 'glowy' Make-up Look; Watch The Tutorial Here

Singer and actor Selena Gomez is known worldwide for her chartbuster songs but is also followed for her beauty looks and fashion choices. The Heart Wants What It Wants singer recently featured in a 'Get Ready With Me' make-up tutorial for her beauty brand called Rare Beauty. Read on to know more about her make-up tutorial.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Releases Her New Spanish Single 'De Una Vez' where She Mends Her Broken Heart

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty make-up tutorial

Selena Gomez's make-up looks are always on fleek and are copied by a lot of her fans and beauty bloggers. The singer recently appeared in a make-up tutorial for her brand Rare Beauty and did a full face of make-up, step by step, showing the products she used and how she applied them.

The Wizards of Waverly Place actor started with finishing her base with foundation and concealer and then moved on to the cheek and eye area. Gomez took time to show each brush that she used for blending the products and finished her favourite look with a nude-coloured lipstick. You can see the make-up tutorial here, which was posted on Rare Beauty's YouTube channel.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Gets Kisses From Her Pooch As She Gears Up For A Hulu Series' Shoot

The products Selena used in the video were from her latest collection called 'Vulnerable' and people commented on the video stating how beautiful she looks, with or without make-up. While one person wrote, "This vulnerable collection is actually really good. It’s better than most of the makeup brands I used.ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ¸", another one stated that Selena looks happy and healthy and it's all that matters. You can see a few comments on Selena Gomez's make up video here.

Also Read | US Capitol Riot: Selena Gomez Slams Social Media Giants, Says 'you Failed American People'

Selena recently released her new Spanish song titled De Una Vez on youtube, in which she can be seen wearing a white and pink floral dress and singing around in an aesthetically pleasing house, trying to mend her broken heart with the help of magical realism, a couple of dozen lamps, and a glowing sacred heart in the middle of her chest.

Gomez took to Instagram to announce the release of her new track. She shared a glimpse of the music video in the social media post, which gained 12 million views within a few hours of posting, and captioned it, "De Una Vez is out now. This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do." She wrote the same caption in Spanish as well. You can see her Instagram post here.

Also Read | Is The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Music Video A Sharp Jab At His Ex Bella Hadid?

Image Credits: Selena Gomez Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.