US Capitol Riot: Selena Gomez Slams Social Media Giants, Says 'you Failed American People'

Selena Gomez is one of the most influential personalities in the United States of America, on social media and otherwise. She has voiced her opinions on several issues, especially political issues, and has been a staunch critic of President Donald Trump. With a rather strong following on social media, she has opened up about the US Capitol Hill seige. She also openly criticised social media giants in her recent tweet. Have a look at what she said.

Selena Gomez opens up on the Capitol Hill riots

United States witnessed riots in the Capitol Hill region by pro-Trump supporters over the election results. The singer, owning up to her outspoken nature, raised a voice on this incident along with other celebrities. Selena Gomez put out a tweet with a sharp message, questioning all the major social media giants and condemned them for having failed to stop the ‘hate’. The tweet shared by Gomez has an image in which she has named the CEOs of all the major social media platforms.

Tagging some big names including Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Jack Dorsey and more, Selena condemned them by saying that their social media platforms should “bring people together” and “build community”. She then blamed them for “failing American people” and said that she hopes that they “fix things” in the coming time.

Selena Gomez wields a rather strong influence on social media herself. Her music is followed by people all over the world and has some of the highest following on social media among film and music celebrities, with over 200 million people following her on Instagram. The singer is often seen speaking up on several other social issues and has been involved in a number of controversies as well.

