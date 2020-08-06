Selena Gomez Announces 'Rare Beauty' Will Be Launched On September 3

American pop-singer Selena Gomez took the world by a storm earlier this year when she announced her new beauty line called Rare Beauty. Since then, she has been keeping her fans updated about the same. In a recent development, Selena Gomez has announced that Rare Beauty line will be out next month.

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty launch date

Fans of Selena Gomez have been eagerly awaiting the launch date of her beauty brand, Rare Beauty ever since the singer had shared that it will be launched in Summer 2020. A day ago, the singer finally announced that the products will hit the shelves next month. The Rare Beauty products will be available across North America from September 3, 2020.

Announcing the delightful news with her fans, Selena Gomez wrote, “I’m SO excited to finally share that @RareBeauty will be launching September 3rd only at @Sephora, @SephoraCanada, @SephoraMx and RareBeauty.com. I’ve had so much fun creating everything and can’t wait for y’all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do!”.

Take a look at Selena Gomez’s post here:

Selena Gomez’s official page for Rare Beauty also shared a video talking about how beauty plays a major role today. The singer expressed how this could be exciting but at the same time have an adverse effect too. Selena Gomez further added that she wants people to feel how “makeup is something that you could enjoy”. However, at the same time, she added, she wanted people to know that “it’s not something that you need”.

Selena Gomez further mentioned that she is very authentic and real with her fans and hence, is excited to have ventured into such an area. Gomez also added that “any girl, woman, boy, whoever they are” can enjoy her beauty products. She explained how anyone can use her products and feel “beautiful just exactly how they are”.

Several fans are not aware of the entire range of products that will be available for sale from Selena Gomez’s new beauty range. However, the singer has been donning several products in some of her music videos. Her uber-popular number, Boyfriend also had her wearing products from her beauty range.

