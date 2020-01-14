Selena Gomez Teases Her Fans With A Title Of An Unreleased Song; Here's What It Is

Selena Gomez has dropped her first album after four years and it is being loved by her fans. The recently released album Rare dropped on January 10, 2020, and after 2015's Revival, this album is also going off the charts. But recently, while she was a talk show, she revealed that the songs in the album are not the only songs she has for her fans. Here is what Selena had to say during the talk show.

Selena Gomez's rare album had some additional songs:

While speaking at the interview, Selena Gomez expressed that she is very happy that her album is out. She added that she has been waiting for four years to release the album, and she finally did it. Selena also said that her first two singles were very personal in nature and she felt like she was being exploited as she used to protect some people but they did not care enough to protect her. She then added that singing the songs about her personal problems let her feel liberated and helped her let go of things.

After this, Selena Gomez expressed that although the album is being loved by the fans, there are a few additional tracks that are still to be released. Gomez expressed that there are many songs that have to be released, and that out of the many tracks she has left out of the album she would like the fans to hear to the track Boyfriend. She also said that the song holds a lot of meaning to her and holds a lot of weight in her life.

Image courtesy: Selena Gomez Instagram

